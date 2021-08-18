DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kimber Marie Brandel, 30, of Davenport, Iowa formerly of Dubuque, Iowa went to live with the angels on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a prayer service will be held at 5:45 p.m.
Kimber was born on September 20, 1990 in Dubuque, Iowa. Her parents are Thomas and Laurie Brandel and Christine Sharkey.
Kimber attended Hempstead High School and Northeast Iowa Community College where she earned a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operator Certificate.
Kimber deeply loved her daughter, Nyasia. Nyasia was the most important person in her life, her greatest gift. Kimber was very proud of her. Kimber also enjoyed animals of all kinds, especially her dogs and cats. In her spare time, she liked gardening, camping, and art. She particularly loved the ocean and everything about it. Because of her special love of the ocean, her ashes will be scattered there so her spirit will be free.
Kimber is survived by her daughter Nyasia Brandel, her parents Tom (Laurie) Brandel and Christina Sharkey, siblings Dwayne Brandel, Amanda Heim, Crystal Brandel and Ambrosia Nelson, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents Milton and Florence Bemis. Also, maternal grandparents Dennis Sharkey and Dianna Sharkey and Uncle Jeff Sharkey.
The family would like to express special heartfelt appreciation to Dion and Sam and her Aunt Connie. The family is grateful for all the love, help, and thoughtfulness that anyone else has given to Kimber throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been established at Dupaco Community Credit Union in the name of Nyasia Brandel.