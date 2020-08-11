Daniel Lux, 28, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following an unexpected medical event.
Visitation will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, on Friday, August 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be at the Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road, on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Christian service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating.
