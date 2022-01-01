Jean A. Hammel Telegraph Herald Jan 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jean A. Hammel, 83, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Church of the Resurrection, where services will follow. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dave Barry's Year in Review 2021 Girls prep basketball: Former WD, Clarke star now shining as coach at Cascade New Year's storm expected to wallop eastern Iowa; warning, advisory issued for local counties Dubuque teen pleads guilty to charges from shooting A life remembered: Guttenberg entrepreneur leaves legacy of generous portions, hard work