Jean A. Hammel, 83, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Church of the Resurrection, where services will follow. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

