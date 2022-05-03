Robert “Bob” Wayne Ressler, November 11, 1968 — May 1, 2022.
Heaven gained another rockstar on Sunday, May 1, 2022, as the great Dubuque-area guitarist Bob Ressler passed away after a brave battle against cancer, reuniting in peace with his dearly departed parents Elmer and Mary Ressler, brother Randy Ressler, and nephew Jerome Ressler-Fessy.
He leaves behind his beloved girlfriend Angie Marie Lambert, Monticello, IA; and her children Lilly, Maggie, Carson; Austin, Dylan; treasured sisters, brother, and (in laws): Karen (Ted) Buechele, Asbury, IA; Monica Sack, Delhi, IA; Linda Ressler, Dubuque, IA; Gladys Ressler (Jamie Jones), Farley, IA; Tom (Dianna) Ressler, Zionsville, IN; Amy Ressler (Marc Muehleip), Dubuque, IA; Becky (Kent) Buckrop, Taylor Ridge, IL; and Mollie (Paul) Strief, Eldridge, IA; numerous “niblings” (as Bob called his nieces and nephews): Teddy Buechele, Laura Buechele, Sarah Rudlong, Jon Buechele, Jenny Uptegraph, Mike Urbain, Lisa Miller, Leslie Vaas, AJ Urbain, Austin Sack, Eva Ressler, Katie Koerperich, Brian Koerperich, Jacquie Miller, Margo Goedken, Mason Simon-Ressler, Rose Milius, Jason Simon-Ressler, Dylan Ressler, Bowen Ressler, Nicolas Ressler, Jacob Ressler, Petra Ressler, Alice Ressler, Hydra Ressler, Maxwell Muehleip, Zoe Muehleip, Mariel Lemon, Gabriel Buckrop, Isabel Buckrop, Deven Strief, Brooklyn Strief; as well as many, many great nieces and nephews.
Bob’s passion and career was playing music and writing songs. He was in several popular and renowned bands including the Lonely Goats, Brews Brothers, Derty Rice, Betty and the Headlights, and The Pez. He spent several years with sister Gladdy heading up the Blu Room open mic nights. He and his girlfriend Angie could be found both playing and enjoying live music across the tri-state area. One of their favorite spots was Council Hill Station, where he was recently honored with a living wake with hundreds of his friends and family enjoying one last party with Bob.
Bob delighted family and friends with his tall tales and even led professional storytelling workshops with his sister Amy Ressler for the Great Midwestern Educational Theatre Company (GMETC). In the summers he worked as culinary wizard at Frogwarts School of Wizardry, the GMETCs creativity role-play camp under the wizarding name of Robertus Bobrid, where he often led the Transfiguration Ball and evening open mic nights for the staff and campers.
He attended Western Dubuque High School, Epworth, IA, and studied theater arts at National Louis University, Evanston, IL. He was an excellent actor and played roles in Tartuffe, Clarissa’s Closet, To Kill A Mockingbird, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more.
In his spare time, Bob loved nature, camping, fishing, creek stomping, and mushroom hunting.
Bob has deeded his body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine as a significant contribution to the health of humankind.
A life celebration will take place during the dedication of the Bob Ressler Memorial Music Studio at the Lacy Mansion in Dubuque, IA. Details will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Great Midwestern Educational Theater Company, 1505 Fairview Place, Dubuque, IA 52001 or Venmo @Fortswag.
The Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa assisted the family with arrangements. An online video may be viewed at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.