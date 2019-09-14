CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — On September 6, 2019, Vincent Hird was reunited with his wife, Wendy Hird, who passed away on April 11, 2014.
Vincent Hird was born on October 19, 1936, son of Vincent and Delora (Rust) Hird. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1953, and joined the Navy.
Wendy Hird was born on December 24, 1937, daughter of Edwin and Renelda Widman.
After serving his time in the Navy, Vincent met Wendy and they married on April 5, 1968.
Together they enjoyed shopping, vacation, going to shows, cruises and making meals together. They took a lot of pride and joy in helping to raise their granddaughter, Courtney. In Vincent’s free time, he loved to read, do puzzles, play cards, swim and bike.
They were preceded in death by their parents; Vincent’s step-mom, Sally Hird-Pauly; Vincent’s siblings, Ardelle (Vern) Maury, Timothy (Mona) Hird, Gary (Lori) Hird, and infant sister Margaret; Wendy’s twin sisters, Lavonne and Lynette Widman; brother-in-law, Kevin Timbs; and great-grandson, Paxton McConnell-Ackerson.
Vincent and Wendy are survived by Wendy’s children, David McConnell, Mark (Debra) McConnell and Gregory McConnell; their daughter, Cheryl Hird, and her two children; grandchildren, John McConnell, Courtney (Josh) Ackerson-McConnell, Rochell Hendricks and Ashley Reese; ten great-grandchildren; Vincent’s siblings, Gerald (Buzz) (Marlene) Hird, Susan (Ray) Hird-Pregler and Mary Ellen Hird-Timbs; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls.