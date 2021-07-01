Catherine L. Harris, 71, of Dubuque, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Catherine was born April 8, 1950, in Sagamore, PA, the daughter of Alexander John and Antoinette (Mastri) Wisneski.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking large meals for her family and friends. Every Christmas, she would bake cookies for the whole neighborhood. Catherine also enjoyed reading and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Survivors include her children, Anthony “Tony” (Maria) Harris, of San Diego, CA, Christian Harris, Justin Harris, Andre Harris, all of Dubuque, Brock Harris, of Lakewood, CA, and Jessica Scott; and one granddaughter, Andorra Harris.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Catherine’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.