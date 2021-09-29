ASBURY, Iowa — Donald J. Nauman, 87, of Asbury, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m.

Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.

