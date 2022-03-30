BELMONT, Wis. — Edward, “Ed” G. Heiring, age 94 of Belmont Wisconsin passed away with his wife by his side on March 25, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery where military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 9:00 AM — 11:45 AM Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Edward G. Heiring Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Edward was born in Farley, lowa on Feb. 20,1928 to August and Olga (Klaus) Heiring. He spent his younger years working on the family farm. ln 1947, Ed graduated from St. Joseph High School in Farley. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
After many dances at the Melody Mill, Ed married the love of his life, Lois Houtakker on August 20, 1956 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Elk Grove. Together they farmed many years near Belmont and raised five children.
Ed was known for his strong work ethic and his love of farming. Upon retirement, he pursued his favorite hobby of woodworking. Countless hours were spent making craft items and furniture. Ed and Lois were members of several card clubs with one lasting 50 years. Ed taught his children all he knew about playing euchre, 500 and fishing. He was an avid reader, puzzle worker, bird watcher, and sports fan, cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Hawkeyes. Ed enjoyed following his grandchildren in their school and sporting activities.
ln spite of many years of health issues, Ed never complained, never gave up, and he always wore a smile. Most importantly, Ed will be remembered for his strong faith life. He was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, where he taught catechism, served on church council, and Resurrection Cemetery board. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ed is survived by his wife Lois; children, Tom Heiring, Charlotte (Ed)Tracy, Julie Havens, Ann (Michael)James, and Mary (Dean) Simmons; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandsons, with two more on the way; a sister, Mary Ann Fangman, sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette Bockhop, Reta Houtakker, Mark Lowery, and Joyce (Jim) Kliebenstein. He was proceeded in death by his son, Timothy Edward in infancy, his parents; siblings, Germaine (Darl) March, Agnes (Bob) Vorwald, Dorthy (Gordon) Lee, Ralph (Elaine) Heiring, and lrene (Duane) Zewen, brothers and sisters in-law, Joe Ward, Dick Fangman, Lloyd Houtakker, Elaine (Jack) May, Elizabeth Lowery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeffery White, Agrace Hospice, Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home for their exceptional care of Ed these past few years.