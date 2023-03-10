Eugene Charles Heeren, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Eugene will be 10:30 am Monday, March 13, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with Deacon Dave Roth officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery.
Eugene was born July 15, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Charles S. and Carol H. Sitterly Heeren.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Eugene last worked as a trolley driver for the City of Dubuque. He was a member of the Rock & Mineral Society and the Foreign Exchange Club. Eugene enjoyed traveling and always tried to make others laugh.
Survivors include his three daughters, Barbara (Gene) Buhr of Faribault, MN; Gina (Daniel Sr.) Bonnett of Phoenix, AZ; and Tina (Mark) Linden of Cuba City, WI; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren with three more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Heeren, daughter, Kathy Spear; and grandson, Nicholas Buhr.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Gene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
