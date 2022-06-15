Grace A. Burkhard, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey L. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Backwoods Bar & Grill, McGregor.
Catherine Dominick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, with a sharing of memories at 9:30 a.m., Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Marvin J. Funke, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Gary J. Kearney, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a rosary service at 4 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the funeral home.
Kenneth M. Lang, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Charles J. Mason, Bradenton, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ellen Rose, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Vicki J. Stilson, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Lenore M. Wimmer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dianne A. Zink, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.
