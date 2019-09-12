PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Judith A. “Judy” Clark, 66, of Platteville, Wis., passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.
Services will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends may visit from 1 until 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
Judy was born on June 8, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harold V. “Bully” and Sally R. (Byrne) McCabe. She married Bruce G. Clark on September 25, 1973, in Basel, Switzerland. Judy worked as an administrative assistant at Karrmann Law Office in Platteville.
Judy’s family was her first priority. She loved spending time with them in any capacity. Judy enjoyed listening to her grandchildren sing, and never missed any activity in which they were involved. No football game was too hot, too cold or too wet. Judy was very outgoing, always smiling and happy. She enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, especially Brett Favre.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bruce; a son, Keith; and a daughter-in-law, Amy Clark, all of Platteville; her two grandchildren, Courtney (Brady MacNider) Clark and Colton (Tessa Ostendorf) Clark; and one great-grandchild (on the way). She is further survived by two sisters, Carol (Bob) Keenan, of Two Rivers, Wis., and Tari McCabe, of Dodgeville, Wis.; two brothers, Paul (Robin) McCabe, of Mequon, Wis., and Joe (Diane) McCabe, of Hartland, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Kay McCabe, of Cuba City; and many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert “Bob” McCabe.
