Barbara Beeth, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Nadane J. Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel J. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Francis J. Erickson, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Raphael W. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Thursday at the church.
Wayne J. Lahr, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Kenneth L. Linderwell Sr., Earlville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, The Gathering Place, Manchester, Iowa.
Mary A. Lindsay, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. today, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Virginette C. Link, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas McCullough, Robins, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Gary L. Muntz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas J. Naber, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, St. Boniface Church, New Vienna.
Lydia A. Root, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Community United Church of Christ, Savanna. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Shirley A. Scholtes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dale W. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Douglas M. Tegeler, Des Moines, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Jennifer A. Udelhofen, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Cletus J. Victor, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Randy J. Wieseler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
