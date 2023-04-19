MINNETRISTA, Minn. — Dana Catherine Busch, 53, of Minnetrista, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 6, 1970, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Shirley (Hansen) Busch. She graduated from the Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School in 1991. She serviced her community by volunteering in various ways. She truly enjoyed her work at the Cedar Falls MDA Office and at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Dana was a light of God’s love to all she encountered and brought smiles and laughter to many people in her life.

