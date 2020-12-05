Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gage J. Davidson, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3:45 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Services: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Goetzinger, Fort Meyers, Fla. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, Fort Myers.
Ricky J. Hurst, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Michael P. Kelly, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 12:30 p.m. today, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.
Janet M. Nichols, Sleepy Hollow, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Dundee Funeral Home, East Dundee, Ill.
The Rev. Andrew G. Oppedahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Eileen H. Pierce, La Crosse, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Blessed Sacrament Church, La Crosse. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jeffrey K. Spahn, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Barbara Lee Van Blarcom, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.