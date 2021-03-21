Carol Lynn Lorenz (Willis), 73, of Dubuque, gained her angel wings and passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 7:50 p.m. at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life Services for Carol will be held in June and will be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Carol was born on September 15, 1947, in Dubuque, daughter of Lester and Hazel (Jungwirth) Willis. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1964 and married Richard A. Lorenz on October 7, 1967, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque. They had four children.
Prior to her marriage, Carol worked in the advertising department of Roshek’s Department Store. She was later employed with the Dubuque Community School District for 20 years, where she served as a secretary at Washington Junior High, Irving and Eisenhower Elementary schools and athletic secretary at The Forum. Carol most recently served as President of the local PEO Chapter IK and was instrumental in establishing Zoom meetings to engage members during the pandemic. She also served for many years as a volunteer and head buyer at Unity Point Finley Hospital gift shop, and most recently at the MercyOne gift shop.
Carol was a true matriarch to the family as well as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to 11 grandchildren. She was a true caretaker and was kind, gentle, passionate about life and the things she loved most. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, canning, gardening, reading and so many other things. She was a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her in life.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Lorenz, of Dubuque; her children, David (Aimee) Lorenz, of Sioux City, Iowa, Susan Lorenz, of Dubuque, Sara Crampton, of Dubuque, Karen (Dave) Schumacher, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren, Carson and Olivia Lorenz, Helena, Lauren and Christopher Sawvel, Meggan, Collin and Hannah Crampton, and Gavyn, Adrey and Garrett Schumacher; her brother, Robert (Marilyn) Willis, of Freeport, Illinois, Sally Schmelzle, of Freeport, and James Willis, of Kansas City, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Hazel Willis; and her brother, Paul Willis. Carol will forever be missed by her loving family and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church and the Local PEO IK Chapter.
The Family would like to thank Unity Point Finley Hospital and Grand River Medical Center in Dubuque, and the doctors at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois.