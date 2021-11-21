Kimberly R. Bothel-Harper, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Leo J. Dietz, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Church of the Resurrection.
Miles H. Kahl, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lois E. Petesch, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.
Joan M. Sperfslage, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5:30 p.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood, with a Scripture service at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the church.
Brenda A. Taylor, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Patricia M. Todd, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Scripture rosary at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Susan J. Wulfekuhle, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.