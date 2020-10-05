DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gerald I. Burkle, 86 of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care, Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 , 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville, where American Legion Post #137 will have a service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, from 9-10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery and Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Jerry was born July 6, 1934, in Dubuque County, Iowa, the son of Paul and Anna (Olberding) Burkle. He married RoseAnn Rahe on September 13, 1958, in Petersberg, Iowa. Together they farmed and raised their family just northeast of Dyersville. Jerry was a proud member of the U.S. Army as well as the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, RoseAnn; children, Jean (Wayne) Naber, of Cedar Falls, Rick (Danna) Burkle, of Alamogordo, NM, Randy Burkle, of Earlville, Paul Burkle, of Bettendorf, Judy (Dan) Gotto, of Bankston, and Joe (Julie) Burkle, of Urbandale; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; siblings, Harold (Gladys) Burkle and Doris (Alvin) Hermsen, both of Dyersville; in-laws, Verna Mae Burkle and Lorraine Burkle, both of Dyersville, Richard (Judy) Rahe, of Dubuque, Paul (Grace) Rahe and Robert (Rita) Rahe, both of Dyersville, Steve (Jean) Rahe, of Earlville, Marilee (Dean) Stoline, of Gaithersburg, MD, Connie (Paul) Wedewer, of Aurora, CO, Charles (Bev) Rahe, of Petersburg, Margie Rahe, of Iowa City, and Dave (Melinda) Rahe, of Georgetown, TX; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter in-law, Deb Burkle; grandchild, Kyle Burkle; great-grandchild, Natalie Kluesner; parents; parents-in-law, Leo and Marie Rahe; siblings, Charles (Luetta) Burkle, Leon (Theresa) Burkle, Lorraine (Joe) Stephan, George (Thelma) Burkle, Bernard Burkle, Walter Burkle, Betty (Jerome Hermsen & John Gassmann); in-laws: Dena Rahe, Ronald Rahe; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry enjoyed playing euchre, golfing and watching the Chicago cubs.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy One Senior Care.
