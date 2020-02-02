Sister Mary Ann Ruhde, BVM, (Adoratrice), 82, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Visitation will be from 9-10:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Mary Ann was an elementary principal and teacher at Sacred Heart, Maquoketa, Iowa. She ministered as principal in East Moline, Ill., and taught in Chicago; Butte, Mont.; Boulder, Colo.; Omaha, Neb.; Petaluma, Calif.; and Davenport, Iowa, where she also served as a certified nursing aide, a cook and a cafeteria manager.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, to William & Ruth Mary (Willits) Ruhde. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1955, from St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Janet Ruhde. She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Fabian) Skretta, Neola, Iowa; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 64 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr’s Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001 is in charge of arrangements.