Anthony J. Burbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the church.
Daniel Burrows, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home.
Marlin W. Carl, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Larson Family Funeral Service, Fennimore. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Kayne P. Clancy-Lincicum, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the chapel.
Grace M. Crippen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, The Stone Church, Manchester. Service: Noon today at the church.
Elizabeth J. Davies, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Randy K. Everett, Edgewood, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood.
Mary L. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Genevieve V. Hartmann, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Hearth Catholic Church.
Carolyn J. Hull, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Tim Klaas, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Marian A. Koetz, Centralia, Iowa — Visitation: 2:30 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish scripture service at 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the church.
Judith A. Kolker, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Virgean Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Zelda J. Meyers, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Colleen M. O’Hare, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Steven J. Post, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Puff, Marietta, Ga. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kathleen Schmitt, Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rickardsville.
William J. Weber, New York City — Celebration of life: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Dolph’s Bar, 333 E. 10th St, Dubuque.
Beverly A. White, West Burlington, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 18, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: Noon Thursday at the funeral home.
