Gene Arthur Oliver, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on October 29, 2021, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital. According to his wishes no public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfunerahome.com
Gene was born on October 30, 1938, in Monona, Iowa son of Chester Arthur Oliver and Florence Lindemann Oliver.
On April 4, 1959, he married Virginia Katheryn O’Connell at the Court House in Dubuque, Iowa.
Gene is a US Army Veteran serving from 1961 to 1963. He worked for John Deere for 37 years and was a member of various bowling leagues.
Gene and Virginia enjoyed bus trips and traveling with family and especially with grandkids. Gene did everything he could for his family and Country. Gene was so proud of and loved watching the American Flag from his living room. Gene would enjoy and thrive on helping anyone he could when someone had to get something fixed. If he did not know how to fix it. Gene would try and try again until he accomplished the task. Camping and outdoor life was a way to also get away with the family and enjoy life. If anyone stopped to talk with Gene; it did not matter if you were family, friends, or a stranger, it was hard to get away. Gene not only loved life he also loved to talk with everyone and get to know them and just simply talk. Gene passed away at Finley Hospital on October 29. The Oliver family celebrated Gene’s new life and birthday on his Birthday October 30th, 2021, which Gene would have been 83 years old.
He is survived by his wife Virginia O’Connell Oliver, of 62 years; two children, Steve (Tricia) and Gena Oliver along with 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Gene also has one niece and one nephew from his sister Betty
He was preceded in death by his Parents Chester and Florence and his sister Betty Oliver Gieseman Kifer.
Gene’s family with humble appreciation wants to thank everyone for their kind words and offerings. The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Finley Hospital. We will forever love you, Gene!