Iva N. Althoff, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. at the church.
Eugene D. Ambort, Davenport, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Potosi, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Louis T. Banfield, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Bausman, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Catherine J. Dunk, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. John’s Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Paul E. Finzel, Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Hachmann Funeral Home, Bellevue.
John A. Flynn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Jannan L. Hancock, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Steven J. Krogmeier, The Villages, Fla., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 60 S. Algona St.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Eldon Manderscheid, Hastings, Minn., formerly of Zwingle, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jane M. Miller, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary Ann Myers, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Marvin H. Nickol, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
John C. Pooley, Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Miller & Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Walter Schaefer, Stockton, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Christ Lutheran Church, Stockton. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Rosella I. Stagman, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish.
Shirley A. Steuri, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jane E. Tart, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Helen M. Walsh, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Eugene F. Walz, Glen Haven, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Richard J. Widmar, Oklahoma City — Services: 11 a.m. today, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the chapel.