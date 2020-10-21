JoAnn Herting, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Dubuque on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in song and prayer.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose St., Dubuque. Mass at St. Anthony’s will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Msgr. James Miller will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required for those attending. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
JoAnn was born on July 17, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Harold and Jeannette (Imhof) Kutsch. She said “I-Do” and married Edward (Ed) Herting on August 30th, 1958, at St. Columbkille Church, Dubuque, IA.
During JoAnn and Ed’s 62 years of marriage, they remained faithful and devoted parishioners of St. Anthony’s — where all 5 of their kids also went to school. JoAnn absolutely loved and took very seriously her devotion to St. Anthony’s “Power of Prayer” group as well as singing with the funeral choir.
Anyone who met or knew JoAnn couldn’t help but immediately recognize her love and devotion to her family. JoAnn’s needs were always secondary to those of her family — she wouldn’t have it any other way. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her children and was affectionately known as G.G. to her 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
JoAnn was an avid card player and particularly loved playing Bridge — gaining years of fond memories and close friendships with multiple Dubuque area bridge club members.
Together, JoAnn and Ed introduced their family to Door County Wisconsin, which later in life proved to become almost an annual family fun-spot.
JoAnn and Ed also enjoyed visiting their daughter and her family during their frequent Christmas / Winter excursions to California.
JoAnn and Ed were proud parents to 5 children. Karen (Kent) Johnson, of Redlands, CA; Paula (Shawn) Kelly, of Cedar Falls, IA; David Herting, of North Liberty, IA; Michael (Lisa) Herting, of West Des Moines, IA; and Greg Herting, of Cedar Falls, IA. JoAnn is also survived by her loving sisters, Jeanne (Jack) Kiefer, of Dubuque, IA, and Lynn (Larry) Trebon, of Whitefish Bay, WI.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jeanette Kutsch; her brother, Jerry Kutsch; and 2 great-grandchildren, Peyton and Patrick Stedman.
Ed and his family would like to express a very sincere and heartfelt thank-you to all who were integral in caring for JoAnn, including Hospice of Dubuque, all the dedicated nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital and especially Dr. Ram and his team of professionals at Medical Associates.
The family asks that all memorials be directed toward Hospice of Dubuque or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.