CUBA CITY, Wis. — Leonard F. Feldmann, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Facility in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, June 4th from 9:00 am — 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Leonard was born on January 26, 1938 to Charles & Irene (Kelchen) Feldmann in Worthington, IA. He was a US Army Reserve Veteran. He married Caroline P. Bussan on September 6, 1965 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, IL. Leonard farmed his whole life and loved tending to his animals, crops and tractors. He also worked part-time helping deliver cars for Tri State Auto Auction for many years. He enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles, daily newspaper sudoku puzzles, gambling, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Caroline; 3 children: Donald Feldmann of Cuba City, WI, Brenda Feldmann and Ryan (Summer) Feldmann both of Platteville, WI; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas (Brook) Ubersox, Jazmyn Feldmann, Lynette Feldmann and Jade Feldmann; a step grandchild, Sierra Hooper; 4 in-laws: Margie Lehmann, Mary Ronnebaum, Grace Feldmann and Mary Lou Feldmann; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings: Marie (Charles) Strief, Francis (Rose) Feldmann, Lucille (Aloysius) Vonderhaar, Raymond (Mildred) Feldmann, Carl (Imogene) Feldmann, Andrew Feldmann, Rita Mae (Charles) Meyer, Lawrence Feldmann, Leo (Rosella) Feldmann, Thomas Feldmann, Delmar Feldmann and Donald Feldmann. In lieu of plants & flowers a Leonard F. Feldmann Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Leonard Feldmann Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
Leonard F. Feldmann
