Dr. Robert “Bob” McGrath Miller, passed away on August 8 at home surrounded by family.
Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, August 11 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury, Iowa. Services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 12 at Lord of Life where visitation will also be held from 9:00 to 9:45 am. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks will be required at the visitation and funeral service.
Phone in at: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 563 582 7371 Passcode: 456037.
Bob was born on November 16, 1942 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Arthur J. and Annetta (McGrath) Miller, Sr.. Except for a few early years at Lattnerville and Graf, IA and graduate school years, Bob lived his entire life in Dubuque. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1960 and the University of Dubuque in 1964. He later earned an M.S. in Biology and a Ph.D. in Botany, both at the University of Iowa. Bob met the love of his life, Janice Butler Downey, in 1968, and they were married on July 27, 1969, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
Bob began his college teaching career at the University of Dubuque in 1966, and he was on the faculty there until 2004. He retired as Professor of Biology and Chair of the Department of Natural and Applied Sciences. Highlights of his teaching career were teaching field courses and the development of the Environmental Science major at Dubuque, along with fond memories of the many students and advisees that he served over his 38 years of teaching at the University.
As a devoted member at St. Matthew, Bob served in many roles, including congregational chairman. He and Janice especially enjoyed seeing their son and daughter baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew. In later years, he and Janice joined the church family at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Bob was a lifetime fan of the Dodgers and Packers, and enjoyed attending Hawkeye football games with family and friends. He had a true love for the farm at Lattnerville that was in his family from 1853 to 2013, and was very happy to see it become a county park and wildlife area. Bob kept a parcel on Girl Scout Road, where he had a log cabin built that provided years of quiet enjoyment for him. Somewhat late in life, Bob developed a love for the Mississippi River, taking family and friends out on his pontoon boat. Notable was Bob’s role as organizer for a very close group of buddies who “hung out” since attending school together, most of whom were members of the ‘Hempstead Hillbillies’.
Janice and Bob enjoyed going out with friends and family, traveling, reading, dancing, and playing cards. High points were the times spent with children and grand-children, sharing their activities, in school and afterwards. Holiday traditions were particularly meaningful, including July 4th and Christmas brunch at the Butler home on Derby Grange Road.
Bob served for years as a board member of the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Board, assisting with many projects in the county, particularly Heritage Trail which passes by the Miller-McGrath farm. He also served on the Dubuque Civil Service Commission and on the board of the Mississippi River Research Consortium.
Surviving Bob are his wife, Janice Miller, son Todd Miller and daughter Lisa Miller Hopkins and granddaughters Alyssa Hopkins, Sydney Miller, and Emma Miller.
He is also survived by two siblings, Charles (Marie) Miller, Nettie (John) Combs, in-laws Burton (Ellen) Butler, Dean Butler, Richard Anderson, Laurie Anderson, Sally (Koehler) Miller, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grand-parents, parents, sisters in-law Jeanette Anderson, Patti Butler, and brother Arthur J. Miller Jr.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Friends of the Dubuque County Conservation Board, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Dubuque.