HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Judith Ann Kaiser, 71, of Hazel Green, WI passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, IA, after a long battle with advanced stage 4 kidney cancer since 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, September 8th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Judy was born on December 11, 1950 to Jerome & Adele (Patzner) Hesseling in Potosi, WI. She was a graduated from Potosi High School. Judy married William “Bill” J. Kaiser on February 12, 1972 in Hazel Green, WI. She worked for many years in early childhood at Sinsinawa Mound, Calico Farms and UW-Platteville Child Center and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and CCW. Judy enjoyed traveling, gardening, bowling, crafts, crocheting, music, bingo, softball, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Judy is survived by her 4 children: Michelle Hocking, Cole (Nicole) Kaiser, Chad (Jenny) Kaiser both of Hazel Green, WI and Curt (Amanda) Kaiser of Madison, WI; 12 grandchildren: Dylan, Angel, Breanna, Jay, Dane, Raven, Brandon, Mallory, Mason, Kallie, Aidan & Hank; one great-grandchild, Kaydence with 2 on the way; 7 siblings: Jerome Jr. (Joan) Hesseling of Lakeville, MN, Jean Wilkinson of Santee, CA, Jeffrey (Cindy) Hesseling of Potosi, WI, Jane (James) Stelpflug of Lancaster, WI, Joyce Seng of Platteville, WI, Joseph Hesseling of Madison, WI and John (Lori) Hesseling of Dubuque, IA a brother-in-law, Jerry Stangl; extended family, Amber & Scott Hawk of Beaumont, TX; dear to the heart, the late Charlie & Mary Wiederholt Families, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William “Bill” Kaiser (July 1, 2021) and a sister-in-law, Mary Beth Stangl.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Judy Kaiser Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Judy Kaiser Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
