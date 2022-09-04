HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Judith Ann Kaiser, 71, of Hazel Green, WI passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, IA, after a long battle with advanced stage 4 kidney cancer since 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Sinsinawa, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, September 8th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

