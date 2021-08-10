Janice M. Enke, 95, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a parish wake service will take place at 3:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Church of the Nativity.

