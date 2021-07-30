Joseph H. Fecker Jr., 77, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 5 p.m. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Rosonke will officiate. The family kindly requests that all guests wear masks at the funeral home and church. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Joseph was born June 10, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Waldschmidt) Fecker. At the age of 11, while shoveling snow, Joseph managed to catch the neighbor girl, Barbara Jones, when she slid while getting off the bus. They later married on January 7, 1967, at Nativity Catholic Church. Joseph served his country with the U.S. Navy as a Seabee, during which time he achieved the World Record for the 50-mile hike and was served breakfast in bed the next day by his commander. He was an avid motorcycle rider and was a member of the Hawkeye Motorcycle Club, the Mighty Mississippi Motorcycle Club and the Harley Owners Group. Joseph was a talented woodworker and all around handyman. He never hired anyone else to do the work and he was always willing to help out a neighbor or friend. He was a hardworking man and retired from Barnstead Thermolyne. Joseph enjoyed watching basketball and football. Spotting bald eagles was always a thrill for him.
He was incredibly active before Parkinson’s Disease started to take its toll. Joseph was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and will be sadly missed. Joseph is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Dubuque; three children, Jeanelle (John) Foht, of Dubuque, Joseph R. (Susan) Fecker, of Andrew, and Julie (Mark) Riegler, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Tyler Foht, Brianna (Dustin) Scott, Ashlie (Marty) Meisenburg, Shelby Fecker, Taylor (special friend Wes Theisen) Riegler, and Abigail Riegler; four great grandchildren; and his sister, Jean (Richard) Hesseling, of Dubuque. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia (Jim) Weiner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center and Medical Associates.