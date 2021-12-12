Donald James Pettit, 86, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bethany Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, with Fr. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL is serving the family.
Don was born on December 31, 1934 in Farmersburg, IA, the son of Walter and Lorena (Fett) Pettit. He was a graduate of McGregor High School, the class of 1952. He was united in marriage to Alice T. Leibold on May 17, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
Don enlisted in the United States Army in 1955. He was then employed by Interstate Power Company. Don made many friends, working on substations throughout the Midwest. He retired as Purchasing Agent from Interstate in 1998.
Don was an active member of the YMCA serving on the board for many years, along with the Y’s Men’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Don was a member of the Izaak Walton League, Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited, and a previous member of Lacoma Golf Club. He managed the Izaak Walton Trap Shooting Club in Dubuque for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; children, Tammy (Kim) Klavitter of Dubuque, Vicki (Kent) Dierks of Denver, IA, Kara (Steve) Pettit-Bloch of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dionne (Jason) Hughes of St. Donatus, IA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Pettit of Prairie Du Chien, WI; in-laws, Elaine (Denny) Rath, Toots Leibold, Margaret Buse, Mary Lu Leibold, Sheila Meyer, Paul (Mary Jean) Leibold, Val (Goodie) Leibold, and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lorena, son-in-law, Jay Easter, infant granddaughter, Margaret Easter, in-laws, Helen (Ed) Droessler, Phillip Leibold, Kate (Pete) Temperley, Roseanne (Bob) Schmitt, Peter Leibold, Dave Buse, John (Carol) Leibold, Jim Leibold and Linda Leibold.
The family would like to thank Bethany Home, and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care.
Memorials have been established with St. Anthony’s Church, 1870 St. Ambrose St, Dubuque 52001, and Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 J.F.K. Rd, Dubuque 52002.