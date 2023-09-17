Heather K. Fuller, 76, of Dubuque died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Luther Manor.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Wednesday, September 20 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. There will also be a visitation from 10 to 11 am Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, IL followed by a service at 11 am. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Ill, on Thursday.

