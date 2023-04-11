BENTON, Wis. — Richard “Dick” A. Redfearn, 86, of Benton, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Thursday, April 13th from 9:00 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Dick was born on December 23, 1936 to Orthel & Adeline (Bills) Redfearn in Leadmine, WI. He attended Leadmine School and Benton High School. He was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He married Carol A. Curran on July 25, 1975 in Darlington, WI. He worked in the New Jersey Mine, Bear Hole Mine, Champion Mine and Eagle Pitcher Mine and later retired after 25 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. Dick enjoyed planting flowers, woodworking, building yard signs, decorating outdoors for Christmas, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol; 7 children: Jeff (Lori) Redfearn of Shullsburg, WI, Lisa Womack of Platteville, WI, Tami Redfearn of Dickeyville, WI, Craig (Pam) Redfearn of Cuba City, WI, Chris (Julie) Redfearn of Benton, WI, Renee (Brian) Lutes of Monticello, MN and Rhonda Hudson of Machesney Park, IL; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchild; 2 siblings: Marilyn Humphrey of Shullsburg, WI and Dennis Redfearn of Benton, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Carol (Lyle) Edwards and a son-in-law, Gary Womack. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Richard “Dick” A. Redfearn Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.