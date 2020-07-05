Douglas Joseph “Doug” Shinkunas, 73, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on July 1, 2020, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Doug was born on January 23, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Maxine (Bernard) Shinkunas. He excelled in athletics while attending Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City and was awarded a basketball scholarship. Doug had the privilege to play for the mighty Loras Duhawks while earning his college degree. Doug married his college sweetheart Mary Jo Hail in May of 1969. They settled in Dubuque, had four children, and worked at the John Deere plant. Doug loved Dubuque.
Everyone who knew Doug will recall his passion for sports, particularly the Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. Everyone who knew Doug will also remember his quick wit, intelligence and amazing sense of humor.
Doug is survived by his brother (Joe), his sister (Sue), his four children (Tanya, Todd, Scott and Sara), and his three grandchildren (Gabriel, Noah and Ivan). Doug is preceded in death by his parents (Joseph and Maxine Shinkunas).
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, caring and supportive staff at Ennoble. Michelle, Abby S., Abby L., Danielle, Mary, Nita, Heidi, Ron and Paula remember Doug as very thoughtful, giving and empathetic. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sue Belcher for her support, generosity and, most importantly, for being a good friend to Doug throughout the years.
Family and friends may visit and share memories from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on July 17, 2020, at Shiras Memorial in Eagle Point Park. The family ask all visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.