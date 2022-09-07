DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Norma M. Tegeler, 88, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 9 — 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate with Rev. Al Vorwald concelbrating.
Norma was born February 13, 1934, in Petersburg, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Theresa (Putz) Loeffelholz. She married Paul Tegeler on September 10, 1952 in Petersburg, Iowa.
Norma and Paul farmed locally for many years. Norma enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Douglas (Renee) Tegeler of Ankeny, Darrell (Susan) Tegeler of Texas; Diane (Ron) Lindauer of Robins, and Debra (Doug) Biermann of Dyersville, grandchildren: Nicole (John) Edwards, Kyle (Sarah) Tegeler, Casey (Matt) Boyer, Kim Tegeler, Jennifer (Todd) Kress, Kelly (Nick) Dreyer, Stephanie (Tony) Digmann, Karl (Laura) Biermann, 19 great grandchildren with one on the way, a brother, Edwin (JoAnn) Loeffelholz of Dyersville, and a brother-in-law, Jean (Ann) Tegeler of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, on December 20, 2021, her parents and parents-in-law, grandson, Jason Tegeler, siblings: Art (Mary Ann) Loeffelholz, Donald (Anita) Loeffelholz, Walter (Freida) Loeffelholz, Viola (Joe) Engelken, in-laws: Marie (Joe) Becker, and Margaret (Virgil) Engelken.
The family would like to thank the staff of Terrace Glenn Village Assisted Living and Healthcare Center for their care and kindness.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
