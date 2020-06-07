DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jerome “Jerry” Lammers, 82, of Dyersville passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at home after a long illness.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville, where a funeral service will commence at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137.
Jerry was born December 5, 1937, in Petersburg, IA, the son of Lawrence and Lucy (Westemeier) Lammers. He married Judy Leyendecker on June 17, 1961, in Worthington. Jerry enjoyed his career in construction with Nickol Construction, Taylor Construction and Maxwell Construction. He also loved woodworking, golfing and playing euchre and poker with his family. He was also known to enjoy a good glass of wine.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; children: Nanci Gavin, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, John Lammers, of North Liberty, IA, and Laura (Jeff) Friedman, of Mt. Vernon, IA; grandchildren: Emily Kate Friedman, Steven and Gabriel Gavin; a sister, Anna Jean (Jean) Tegeler, of Dyersville; in-laws: Rose (Nick) Wolfe, Marge Gassmann, Jean (Dick) Polfer, Linda (Dave) Burger, Steve (Christa) Leyendecker, Mary Leyendecker, Rick (Karla) Leyendecker and Cathy (Pat) Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey; a brother, Walter; and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Gassmann.
