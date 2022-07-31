It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nana, sister, friend, Lois Sweeney, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, the Church of the Resurrection with Very Rev. Philip Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.
Lois was born in St. Catherine’s, Iowa, on February 12, 1936, to Bendina and Louis Manders. She was raised in Bernard, Iowa and graduated from St. Patrick’s School, Garryown, IA. During this time, she met the love of her life, Joseph Jude Sweeney, and together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage, raising their family, and living in many homes throughout Dubuque County. Their love for each other was an inspiration for their daughters and those who knew them.
Lois was most proud of her family and owning and operating “Lois’ Custom Draperies”. Many of the draperies she made are still hanging in the Dubuque area today. She loved to play cards and was a member of 2 different card clubs for over 50 years. She was also a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Dubuque, IA. She loved music and loved to dance; however, she is best known by her family for her famous cinnamon rolls.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Jill (Joe) Ungs, Julie (Lyle) Daughetee, Tara (Steve) Sisbach, Sandy (Wes) Siebe, Tammie (Bryan) Aivazian, Brenda (Ed) Evans, Glenda (Randy) Zeismer; thirteen grandchildren, Kennedy Keil Van Cleve, Mackenzie Keil, Aaron Daughetee, Logan Daughetee, Tristan Sisbach Waters, Alyssa Siebe Wiezorek, Hannah Siebe Moore, Reed Aivazian, Grant Aivazian, Rebekah Evans Moor, Brian Evans, Ryan Zeismer; 18 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Patty (Fritz) Ames, Mary (David) Jacobsmeyer, Charlotte (Tom) Pfeiffer, Butch (Pat) Manders; sisters-in-laws, Sister Marian Sweeney PBVM, Lu Roth; brother-in-law, Ray (Chris) Sweeney; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Jude, parents, Louis and Bendina Manders, parent-in-laws, Joseph and Irene Sweeney, and beloved grandson, Chad.
The family would like to thank all our extended family, friends, neighbors, and the nurses and staff of Oak Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque for all your kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dubuque or Parkinson’s research.
