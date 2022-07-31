It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nana, sister, friend, Lois Sweeney, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, the Church of the Resurrection with Very Rev. Philip Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.