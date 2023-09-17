Emmett Leo “Da Nugz” Clary, 2 months old, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2023.
Goomba came into this world May 19, 2023, earned his name Emmett Leo; swiftly transitioned to Da Nugz. He loved to surprise mom and dad with his long neck dinosaur posing, had the biggest case of FOMO (fear of missing out) and adored his drive by slurping from his pooter pups. We didn’t know we needed him until he came into existence, and now we just aren’t quite sure how this world will show its sparkle like it used to.
“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.” — Eskimo Proverb
The best boy to breathe air on the earth survives; mom and dad, Krista Walsh and Daniel Clary; four-legged siblings Maya, Remi and Geraldine; grandparents Steven and Joan (Greve) Clary, David and Diana (Mulgrew) Walsh; great-grandmother Alice Clary; aunts and uncles Jake (Ellen), Angie (Mark), Adam (Amanda), Matt (Sam), Brittany (Will; cousins Vincent, Stella, Alexis, Jacie, Makayla, Carlee, Evie, Milo, and all of his friends and comrades from across the land.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Vincent (Arlene) Walsh and Dallas (Rose) Mulgrew; paternal great-grandparents Robert (Vera) Greve and Dwayne Clary; great-uncle Howard Duckett.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Central City American Legion WAPSI Post 421, Central City, Iowa.
Snugz as a bugz in a rugz, my Nugz; Until next time, we shall find you in the stars, handsome boy. Love, Mom