DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Our lovely Suzanne Marie Soppe, 59, of Dyersville, left us on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home after a tough battle with liver disease.
Sue was born July 28, 1962, the daughter of Virgil Louis and Joanne (Brimeyer) Hoeger. After the untimely death of her father at 10 months of age, her mother, Joanne, remarried and Sue was raised by her mother and the only father she ever knew, Thomas Oberbroeckling. On June 12, 1982, she married her true love, Larry Soppe.
Sue attended St. Francis Xavier elementary, Western Dubuque H.S. & Northeast Iowa Technical Institute, graduating with a diploma in childcare. Despite being challenged in life with poor eyesight (legally blind), she never let it hold her back. She started working at the Dyersville Family Restaurant at 14 yrs. of age and continued with subsequent owners for over 20 years. She loved visiting and caring for the loyal customers which included Grandpa Gregor. When the opportunity presented itself, she jumped to begin her own in-home daycare. While Sue and Larry never had children of their own, her journey of caring for little ones for over 25 years and growing a generation of “Sue’s kids” was a passion. With the first little guy, Adam Funke now married expecting his own child, to her latest baby, Ella Malven, she loved and adored them all as her own over the years.
After the kids went home at night and on weekends, Sue loved bowling with her girlfriends and in a couple’s league with Larry. When bowling season was in recess, they would pull the camper to New Wine Park and many other destinations to enjoy hiking, campfires, grilling out with Larry and friends, including her furry kids throughout the years, Micky, Buddy, Teddy and young Lucy. She spent countless hours baking Christmas cookies, making candy, and crocheting beautiful blankets for others and gave her last three blankets away last week to her nephew, Nick, and niece, Bethany, and nephew, Cody, who are all expecting their first child. Sue took great pride in getting every niece and nephew a Christmas gift.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband, Larry, her parents: Tom and Joanne Oberbroeckling, little brothers: Pat (Angie) and Mike (Sandy) Oberbroeckling, nephews: Nick (Allison), Hunter (Margeaux), Luke, Sam, Jack and Max Oberbroeckling, Cody (Gabby) Soppe, nieces: Bethany (Devin) Johnson, Sadie and Savanah Oberbroeckling, Chelsea (Brandon) Ingels, parents-in-law, Dale (Gwen) Soppe and Claudene (Carl) Staner, brothers-in-law: Mark (Marcia), Steven (special friend, Tracy), and Carl (Kristi) Soppe, longtime friends: Kirk and Lynn Corbett, Tammy and Richard Wickwire, Darla and Sam Hogan, Darla Tucker, Ray and Jane Sauser and numerous Hoeger, Brimeyer and Oberbroeckling aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Hoeger, grandparents, Clarence and Celie Hoeger, Ray and Alvina Brimeyer, Greg and Ceil Oberbroeckling, nephew, Austin Oberbroeckling, aunts and uncles: Pat and Clark Lange, Roger Meyer, Tommy Turner, Kathy Brimeyer, Bob Oberbroeckling, Phyllis and Jim Kraus, Jim Oberbroeckling, Dennis Duwe, cousins: Deb Oberbroeckling and Ann Meyer, her beloved fur babies, Micky and Buddy.
A special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their tender loving care.
