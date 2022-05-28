Glenn R. Burrows, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Helen L. Cornwell, Greeley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, United Methodist Church, Greeley
Paul J. Kluesner, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Michael W. McQuade, Janesville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Ida M. Norton, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the chapel.
Matthew J. Riniker, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Harold J. Schiffman, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Paul Shearer, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Herbert J. Tegeler, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Arthur Wille, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray, Iowa.
