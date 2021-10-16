PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Louise E. Brockman, age 91 of Platteville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wisconsin. She was born February 2, 1930, in Potosi Township, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Isabella “Belle” (McKelvey) Kuster. Louise attended Rockville school and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1947. She furthered her education at Wisconsin State College in Platteville and received a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was united in marriage to Robert K. Brockman on June 25, 1952, at the Congregational Church in Lancaster. Louise then taught English at Cuba City High School and later became a stay-at-home mother to raise their children. Louise worked side-by-side with her husband, Bob, with New York Life Insurance Company. She became a licensed agent in 1979, retired in 2018, and was inducted into the New York Life Hall of Fame in 2021. Louise was a devoted member of First English Lutheran Church and served on many committees. She was a volunteer and board member of the Platteville Thrift Shop, a charter member of the Quota Club and Jaycettes, and a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee and the Library Board. She also served on the Platteville Community Fund board. Louise thoroughly enjoyed public service and philanthropy. She was the pillar of her family and lived her life dedicated to her family, faith, hard work, and the love of learning.
Surviving are her children: Brenda (Mike) Dalecki, Brad (Beth) Brockman, and Brooke (Bruce) Buch; her grandchildren: Abby (Josh) Robb, Aaron (Lisa) Brockman, Amy (Joe) Kilkus, Adam (Julie) Brockman, and Alex Dalecki; and her great-grandchildren: Carter, Tinley, Ford, Olivia, Margot, Ellis, Neil, Anna, and Ben.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob, and her two brothers: Carlyle (Velma) and Wendell Kuster.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Platteville with Pastor Brenda Crossfield officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Family and friends may call on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Platteville, and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is assisting the family
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.