Dennis S. “Denny” White, age 68, of Dubuque, Iowa, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque after a short illness. To celebrate Denny’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Loren Hirschy officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Denny was born on August 18, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of M.K. “Mike” and Eileen (Stierman) White.
Denny grew up in the Dubuque and Kieler, Wisconsin area. He graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School and went on to attend PLU in Tacoma, Washington. Denny worked for UPS in Tacoma, but his favorite job was with White Florist in Dubuque. He had a love and passion for music, being a gifted guitarist himself. During his high school years, Denny played in a popular band. He was also an avid reader and history buff. Denny loved to walk, and his daily walks would usually take him to see some of the friends that he had made at one of his favorite restaurants such as Maid Rite, Dominos, Village Inn, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald’s, Arby’s or the Mining Company. Denny was a kind soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Denny’s memory include his siblings, Ron (Margie) White, Dubuque, IA, Don (Diane) White, Istanbul, Turkey and Cheri Thilmany, Hazel Green, WI; a sister-in-law, Sue White, Peosta, IA; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Rick White.
Denny’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff on 3rd floor and the ICU at MercyOne Dubuque for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Denny these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Denny’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dennis White Family.