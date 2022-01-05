Lester Weber, 91, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the church.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

