APPLETON, Wis. — Joan M. Baughman, 90 of Appleton, WI previously from Hazel Green, WI and Kerrville, TX passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 after a long illness.
A private service is planned with immediate family at a later date with burial in Mt. Calvary in Dubuque.
Joan was born September 7, 1933 in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of Josephine and Edward Rohowetz.
At the age of four, Joan attended a one room schoolhouse for her primary education and later graduated from Dodgeville High School. After graduation, Joan and her older sister moved to Dubuque to attend and graduate from the Mercy School of Nursing with a RN degree. After graduation, Joan then moved to Milwaukee, WI and attended Marquette University to pursue a MSN.
Joan met Donald R Baughman while in Dubuque and they were married in Dodgeville, WI August 8, 1953. Joan then followed Donald to Long Beach, CA and Iowa City, IA while Donald finished his medical training. They then moved to Dubuque, IA where Donald practiced medicine and Joan raised six children.
Joan spent nine years consistently giving her time, skill and care to the many volunteer organizations in Dubuque including; Hospice, Stonehill Care Center, Legion of Mary, her parish council and Girl Scouts of America. She often put her nursing skills to use, responding to the immediate needs of a patient and family in crisis. No job seemed too big or small. Joan was honored at the 12th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1992 by then Governor Terry Branstad.
When not devoting her time to others, her special interests included tennis, bicycling, reading, cross country skiing, attending to her perennial garden and bird watching.
After Donald retired, Joan and Donald moved to Kerrville, TX for 15 wonderful years. Together they volunteered for the Medical Free Clinic, St. Vincent de Paul and enjoyed working alongside each other in their garden.
Donald and Joan moved to Appleton, WI to be closer to family. Donald passed away February 25, 2020.
Survivors include her five children; Grant (Patti) Baughman of Appleton, WI, Joan (Bill) Primasing of Dubuque, IA, Jane Baughman of New Richmond, WI, Scott (Cipta) Baughman of Prescott, AZ and Dirk (Julie) Baughman of Lincoln, Nebraska; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brother Paul (Mary) Rohowetz of St Paul, MN. Joan was preceded in death by her oldest son Mark.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heartwood Senior Living and the caring, love of the Hospice nurses.
Joan’s faith and generous heart were seen in many ways. Calling her our Mom and loving her has been such a privilege that her family will cherish forever.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
