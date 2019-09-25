Milton L. “Butch” Foulks, 77, of Dubuque, passed away on September 18, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will follow at 7 p.m., with Deacon Bill Mauss officiating.
Milt passed away at Mercy Hospital with loving family friends, Jack and Corky Lehman, by his side, after a long, hard battle with Aspergillosis for several years. It was a brave fight with the motto “never give up.”
He was born on June 12, 1942, the son of Leo and Anna (McDermott) Foulks.
Milt loved playing pool, and could often be found at Cue Masters in Dubuque. We will miss Milt dearly, and will never forget his laugh, his smile or the love he gave all the people dear to him. He was known to call you “sweetheart” or “buddy.”
He is survived by his sister, Cecelia “Cookie” Davis, of Dubuque; and his brother, Raymond “Dice” Foulks, of Magalia, Calif.; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Paul, Francis and John; and two sisters, Mary and Agnes.
Thank you to Dr. Janes for always being there for Milt. To the staff at Stonehill Care Center who made a great home for Milt, only the warmest thank you will ever do for people as nice and special as you all were. Thank you for taking such good care of Milt, and making him a part of your family, he loved you all.