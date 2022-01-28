GALENA, Ill. — Frank W. Holland, 61, of Galena passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. A Celebration of Life will begin at Noon, Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena with military honors presented by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Friends may gather after 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born March 17, 1960, in Dubuque, the son of Lawrence and Frances (Henkel) Holland. Frank graduated from Galena High School and completed continuing education coursework while in the military. The United States Marine Corps, with the promises of career training, world travel, and an even larger family of strong moral brothers and sisters, found an eager recruit in Frank. He joined in delayed entry and went to boot camp between junior and senior years of high school. Sergeant Frank Holland was a member of The Tip of the Spear and served in Taipei, Hawaii, and elsewhere. He served faithfully from June 16, 1978, until his honorable discharge on July 13, 1989. Frank was employed at Lemfco Foundry after leaving the service and worked there until retiring last year. He took pride in his ability to do a job that was hot, dirty, and physically difficult. Frank’s hobbies included graphic novels, fantasy fiction, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Outcalt, Linda (Tom) Russell, Elizabeth (Pat) Hess, Mary Rose Schmidt, Carol Holland, Paul (Marcia) Holland, Larry (Tammie) Holland, and Cathy (Mark) Helling, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Lorraine, Rose Mary, and Susan, two brothers, William and Harold, several nieces, nephews, and Angel Baby nieces and nephews including a namesake great-nephew — Wesley Kennedy.