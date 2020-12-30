PEOSTA, Iowa — Betsy Michelle Conter, 44, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away at her home on Monday, December 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
There will be a private family viewing at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Holy Family New Melleray Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers presiding. Burial will be held in the Church cemetery.
Betsy was born at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, on November 7, 1976, daughter of Mike and Beverly Conter.
Betsy attended St. Joseph’s Key West Catholic School 1st-8th grade. She graduated from Hempstead High School in 1995. She attended her freshman year of college at Viterbo College in LaCrosse, WI, where she played volleyball. Her volleyball career continued at the University of Dubuque, where the team made it to the NCAA Level 3 playoffs. Betsy received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Dubuque in 1999.
After graduation, Betsy worked for Four Oaks Children & Family Services for 19 years until her cancer diagnosis forced her into medical retirement. Betsy started as a Youth Counselor at JMRT in Monticello for five years. She then transferred to the Des Moines area, where she worked her way up to a Program Manager of the School Programs in the Mid-Iowa Region. Betsy was a mentor and caring friend to the people she worked with and the clients she served. She also worked numerous part-time jobs, ranging from customer service in retail stores to a catering company.
Betsy is survived by her parents; Mike and Bev (Weber) Conter, of Peosta, IA; siblings, Jill (Chad) Gehl, of Cascade, IA, Mark Conter, of Dubuque, IA, Paul (Tricia) Conter, of Cascade, IA; nieces/nephew, Madison, McKenna & Mia Gehl, Carter & Emma Conter; aunt/uncles, Jim (Olga) Conter, Sharon Weber, Doug (Deb McClain) Weber; and cousins, Josh, Dylan, Tony, Brittany, Courtney and Mellany.
Betsy has the following immediate family members lovingly waiting to greet her: grandparents, Charles & Rita (McCarthy) Conter, Francis and Kathleen (Mangrich) Weber; uncles, Terrence & Thomas Conter.
Betsy and her family would like to express gratitude to her care team at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Giving special acknowledgment to Dr. Phadke, Angie and Holly in the Cancer Center; Dr. Pagan-Ferrer and Anne in Palliative Care and Dr. Kawasaki in Neurosurgery. Betsy always appreciated the team’s honesty, their collaborative work through her course of treatment, and including her in on the decisions made with her care.