PEOSTA, Iowa — Leonard Earl Witt, 95, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away peacefully at 5:28 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow at Rockdale United Methodist Cemetery with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Please remember to wear your mask, if you are unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral service will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Leonard was born November 6, 1925, in LeMars, Iowa, the son of Julius Reinhold Witt and Anna Marie (Moeller) Witt. He grew up in LeMars and received his education from LeMars High School, graduating in 1943. Leonard served in the United States Navy for 2 years and became a storekeeper 2nd class.
After his service with the Navy, he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Westmar College in LeMars. During this time, Leonard married Marilou Harding on August 28, 1955, and they started their family. He continued to teach Industrial Education for five years in the public school system. Along with teaching, he created and organized the Vocational Home Building Program for the state of Iowa. The Home Building Program is credited with training countless high school seniors across the state of Iowa in the skills of residential home building. Leonard and Marilou then moved to Dubuque, built a beautiful home together and raised their four children. He continued managing the Home Building Program and teaching Industrial Education at Dubuque Senior High School for the next 30 years. During that time, he obtained his Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Upon the passing of Marilou, Leonard later married Elaine Fitzpatrick on March 21, 1981, and they started their lives together with their blended families in Peosta, Iowa. Regrettably, Leonard was widowed a second time as Elaine passed away December 23, 2020.
Leonard enjoyed many pursuits in his long life. He loved good food, gardening, raising and showing Red Carneau and fancy Roller Pigeons and woodworking. Leonard volunteered his time and talent at multiple organizations including the Elks Lodge, Key West Catholic Church and the Dubuque Arboretum. He loved to square dance, travel and watch wildlife on the farm. We will miss his zest for life and his loving spirit.
Leonard was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau and the Kappa Delta Pi Fraternities and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Elks for 29 years. He was also a longtime member of the Key West Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa.
Surviving are his son, Carey Witt and his wife, Dori, of Austin, Texas, and their children; son, Jamie and his wife, Trisha, of Nashville, Tenn., and their children; daughter, Holly Allen and her husband, Chris, of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., and their children; stepson, Jim Fitzpatrick and his wife, Gail, of LeSeur, Minn., and their children; stepdaughter, Janice Aiels, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and her children; Stepson, Douglas Fitzpatrick and his wife, Cindy, of Peosta, Iowa, and their children; stepdaughter, Luann Langel and her husband, Rodney, of Urbandale, Iowa, and their children; and stepdaughter, Kathy West and her husband, Jeffery, of Dubuque, and their children.
Gone before him is his oldest son, Dana Witt; siblings, Donald Witt, Mildred Linquist and Wally Witt; wives, Marilou and Elaine. Leonard also has 25 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque who cared unceasingly for his bride.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com