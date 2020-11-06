DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Lawrence R. Koppes, 82, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1:50 p.m. (On All Souls Day) at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Lawrence will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Visitation will also continue Saturday morning at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until time of services.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint presiding. Services will be live streamed and viewable at the following link: https://youtu.be/kMlTb6i8mdI or on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
He was born September 13, 1938, in Monmouth, Iowa, son of Raymond and Helen (Kelchen) Koppes. He started his education at a country school called Pleasant Hill, and he walked 1 mile to and from school. Lawrence finished his education at Temple Hill, graduating from 8th grade and then worked on the family farm. On October 5, 1960, he was united in marriage with Delores Putz at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, Iowa. They separated years later.
Lawrence was employed by several local companies and found a job he enjoyed by hauling milk for Ron Theisen Transport in Dyersville, Iowa, until his retirement. His pride was his home in Dyersville, and his two granddaughters. In 2015, Lawrence lost a granddaughter and wished the Good Lord took him instead. His health continued to decline from that point forward.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa.
As the family visited Dad at different times, his daughter Joyce was there to comfort him by talking to him, saying the rosary, and listening to old country music.
He is survived by six children, Diane Koppes (Dan Recker), of Holy Cross, Dan Koppes, of Cascade, Alan Koppes, of Antioch, IL, Dale Koppes, of Dyersville, Joyce (Allen) Polfer, of Farley, and Cathy Koppes, of Dyersville; one granddaughter, Nicole Polfer (Jared McCombs), of Farley; one step grandson, Allen (Amy) Polfer, of Robins; three great step grandchildren, Cora, Silas and Thomas; three brothers, Merlin Koppes, of Cascade, Carl (Donna) Koppes and Paul (Sandy) Koppes, both of Monmouth; three sisters, Phyllis (Marv) Ludwig, of Cuba City, WI, Donna (Jim) Schewe, of Oxford Junction, and Marilyn Staskal, of Maquoketa; four sisters-in-Law, Judy (Jim) Betzner and Marlene Koppes, both of Cascade, Judy Koppes and Brenda Koppes, both of Monmouth.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Ann Polfer on April 13, 2015; three brothers, Chuck, David, and Dennis Koppes; and one sister-in-law, Lori “Pris” Koppes.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Irv Borgerding, and Doran and Mary Batterson for all of the care they gave to Lawrence.
