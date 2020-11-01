Marion L. (Wiedner) Fahey, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Private family burial services will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Marion was born on August 27, 1928, in Dubuque, the daughter of Francis and Sarah (Kingsley) Wiedner. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy and in 1948 married Charles Fahey at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque.
Marion worked as a secretary at Interstate Power Co., People’s Natural Gas and at her husband’s accounting firm.
She was an avid reader and especially loved mysteries. She was always knitting or doing some type of needlework. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved visiting Ireland with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Fahey; three children, Mary K. Fahey, Timothy Fahey and Nora Kafer, all of Dubuque; one grandson, Daniel Kafer; brother-in-law, William Fahey; along with many nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janaan (Harley) Wiedner Key; son-in-law, Roger Kafer; brothers-in-law, Bernard (Alberta) Fahey, John (Nadine) Fahey, Robert Fahey and Richard (Kate) Fahey; sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Fink) Didesch, Eileen (Lester) Schueller, Mary (Stanley) Danzer, Florence (James) George and Mary Ellen Fahey.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and the nurses and staff in the memory care unit at Luther Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church or Hospice of Dubuque.