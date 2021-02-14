Eugene F. “Gene” Baxter Jr., 73, of Dubuque, passed away on February 6, 2021, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Please remember to wear your mask and social distance.
Gene was born on May 10, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of Eugene F. Baxter Sr. and Charlotte M. Pelton. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran; he served from 1966 to 1969. Gene was proud to serve in country; he is a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded numerous medals, including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct, National Defense, Vietnamese Service, Vietnamese Campaign, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Combat Action Ribbon.
He married Janice Brimeyer on February 14, 1971, and she preceded in him in death.
Gene worked for Farmland and also was in trucking, logging and did small-engine repair. He was a member of UFCW Local 150A.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Baxter-Thompson; two sons, Eugene Baxter III and Chad Baxter; six grandchildren, Haley, Madison, Brandon, Trenton, Lacey and Abigail; two brothers, Chuck and Fran; and a sister, Pam.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. and Charlotte Baxter; his grandparents; and his wife, Janice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, especially Becca, Travis and Diane, the Leonard Funeral Home staff along with all of Gene’s family and friends for all the care, love, kindness and friendship they gave.