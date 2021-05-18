CASSVILLE, Wis. — Mary Kay McDonald, age 71, of Cassville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home in Cassville.
She was born on October 31, 1949, in Potosi, the daughter of Walter and Leila (Ehlen) Peacock. Mary Kay attended Potosi schools. On February 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to Roger McDonald at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Potosi and raised their daughter, Sonya. They later moved to Cassville where Mary Kay was employed at Rapid Die and Molding for 41 years, retiring in 2010.
Mary Kay’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved to decorate her beautiful Christmas room and enjoyed having the decorations up for months.
Mary Kay also loved her flower gardens and her time spent with family on the river, either fishing or just a ride on the boat. Tanner and Jenah, her two grandchildren, were her pride and joy. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and later in life, Mary Kay enjoyed Sunday afternoons playing the slot machines. She found joy in her pets and cherished all animals.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Roger; their daughter, Sonya Renee (Bryan) Call; two grandchildren, Tanner and Jenah Call; her siblings, Marlene (Wayne) Schmieder, Arlene Peacock, Karen Lange, Carol (Johnny) Fecht, Ronnie (Shelly) Peacock; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Peacock.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville with Pastor Pam Strakeljahn officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Mary Kay McDonald Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Stader and Renee Edge of Lancaster Family Medical for their care and compassion for Mary Kay.
“She’s in the sun, the wind, the rain; she’s in the air you breathe with every breath you take. She sings a song of hope and cheer; there’s no more pain, no more fear. You’ll see her in the clouds above, hear her whisper words of love; you’ll be together before long, until then, listen for her song.”
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.