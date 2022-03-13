Raymond L. Harwick Telegraph Herald Mar 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Raymond L. Harwick, 76, of Scales Mound, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m at The Old School Saloon in Scales Mound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scales-mound-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque man sentenced to probation for harassing school official, employee A life remembered: Connecting, caring drove Dubuque mother, grandmother Residents rally in Dyersville for St. Patrick's Day celebration College track & field: Duhawk women lock up 1st indoor national title at the wire Boys prep basketball: Southwestern loses OT heartbreaker to Bangor in sectionals