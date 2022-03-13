SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Raymond L. Harwick, 76, of Scales Mound, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m at The Old School Saloon in Scales Mound.

